100 American airmen, 4 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft - on mission at 86th Borcea Air Base

A detachment of the Air Forces of the United States of America in Europe (USAFE), composed of approximately 100 airmen and four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, arrived, on Friday, in the 86th Air Base from Borcea and will carry out Reinforced Air Policing missions and joint training missions with soldiers and aircraft from the Romanian Air Force, told Agerpres.

"A detachment of the Air Forces of the United States of America in Europe (USAFE), composed of approximately 100 airmen and four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, arrived on Friday, September 22, at the 86th Air Base 'Lieutenant Gheorghe Mociornita' in Borcea. The American military staff will carry out Air Force Reinforcement missions, as well as joint training missions with soldiers and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Romanian Air Force," informs the Ministry of National Defense in a press release for AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the joint air policing and training missions contribute to increasing the reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to strengthening the interoperability between the Romanian and US Air Forces.

