11 Afghans caught attempting to sneak into Hungary hidden in long-haul trucks

Police at the Bors I and Varsand border crossing points caught 11 Afghan citizens attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary hidden in two long-haul trucks, the Oradea Local Border Police Inspectorate said in a release on Tuesday.

According to the cited source, at the Bors I Border Crossing Point, authorities found during customs clearance procedures five foreign nationals hiding in the cargo compartment of a Moldova-registered truck transporting furniture, furniture accessories and textiles on the Bulgaria-Belarus route.

The respective persons were taken to the border police precinct where it was determined that the tentative illegal border crossers are Afghanistan citizens aged between 17 and 37, who had applied for asylum in Romania.Another group of six Afghans was discovered on Tuesday at around 6:50 am, at the Varsand Border Crossing Point - Arad County, attempting to sneak out of the country hidden in a semi-trailer driven by a Romanian citizen and transporting electrical cables and detergent to a Swiss company.They too were taken to the precinct for further investigation and were identified as Afghan citizens aged between 15 and 19, who had applied for asylum in Romania.In both cases border police are carrying out investigations to determine the entire criminal activity and then order the necessary legal measures, agerpres reports