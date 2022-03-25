1,250 future policemen graduate Vasile Lascar School of Police Agents in Campina

On Friday, the Minister of Interior sent a message to the graduates of the new class of the "Vasile Lascar" School of Police Agents in Campina to guide themselves, in their professional life, by strong moral values and life principles.

"I urge you to be guided in your professional life by strong moral values and principles of life that contribute to a healthy public order and national security system: fairness, wisdom, responsibility, integrity and commitment. Be worthy of this uniform you wear and give your own good example to be followed by the communities in which you will carry out your activity!," Lucian Bode told the graduates, according to a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent, on Friday, to AGERPRES.

1,250 graduates, including 904 men and 346 women, received the professional rank of police officers at a ceremony attended by family and friends, the MAI leadership and subordinate structures, and teachers, Agerpres.ro informs.

In his speech, the MAI official underscored the importance of continuous professional training of police officers.

"Continue your professional training both at work, where you have the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues, and by constantly accessing programmes and specialization courses. (...) The degree of training and how you will do your homework will reflect in the perception of citizens, of the society in general, national and international partners, of the institution and each and every one of you," Bode said.

On Friday, award ceremonies are also held for other 799 graduates from the March 2022 promotion from other education institutions under the MAI, who will receive the professional rank of police officer and the military rank of sergeant major.