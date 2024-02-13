13 cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant, confirmed last week

The National Institute of Public Health informed that in the week of February 5 - 11, 13 cases were confirmed with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV- 2, and of these ten with "variants of interest".

The 13 sequences were reported by INCDMM "Cantacuzino".

According to INSP, until now, 207 cases with the BA.2.75 sub-variant, 567 cases with BQ.1, 406 cases with the XBB sub-variant, 484 with the XBB.1.5 sub-variant, 174 with the XBB sub-variant have been confirmed .1.5+F456L and 13 with Omicron's BA.2.86 sub-variant.

Until February 11, 9,994 cases with the Omicron variant (VOC) were confirmed. Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant was detected in 3,073 (31%), the BA.4 sub-variant in 62 (0.62%), while the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 3,481 cases ( 35%).

According to INSP, until February 11, 2,1234 sequences were reported.