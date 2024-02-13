Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

13 cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant, confirmed last week

omicron

The National Institute of Public Health informed that in the week of February 5 - 11, 13 cases were confirmed with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV- 2, and of these ten with "variants of interest".

The 13 sequences were reported by INCDMM "Cantacuzino".

According to INSP, until now, 207 cases with the BA.2.75 sub-variant, 567 cases with BQ.1, 406 cases with the XBB sub-variant, 484 with the XBB.1.5 sub-variant, 174 with the XBB sub-variant have been confirmed .1.5+F456L and 13 with Omicron's BA.2.86 sub-variant.

Until February 11, 9,994 cases with the Omicron variant (VOC) were confirmed. Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant was detected in 3,073 (31%), the BA.4 sub-variant in 62 (0.62%), while the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 3,481 cases ( 35%).

According to INSP, until February 11, 2,1234 sequences were reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.