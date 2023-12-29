137,673 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - Nov 2023

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities doing business in Romania was 4.28 percent down over January - November 2023 from the same period of the previous year, to 137,673, of which 90,233 were limited liabilities, according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most registrations were in Bucharest - 28,943 (up 5.52 percent from the year-ago period), and in the counties of Ilfov - 7,460 (-0.94 pct ), Cluj - 7,394 (-15.51 pct), Timis - 6,245 (-7.82 pct), and Bihor - 5,847 (up 15.74 pct).

The lowest number of registrations occurred in the counties of Tulcea - 871 (-14.69 pct), Ialomita - 891 (-12.82 pct), Covasna - 901 (+3.92pc), and Mehedinti - 909 (-25.06 pct year-over-year).

The business areas with most registrations are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 26,972 (+5.99 pct), transportation and storage - 15,075 (+2.8 pct), and construction - 13,922 (-5.66 pct).