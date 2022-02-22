14,775 new Covid positives and 215 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours

A total of 14,775 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours as well as 215 deaths, of which 8 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

"According to the data available at the CNCCI [ National Intervention Coordination and Management Center] level on February 22, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 14,775 cases of people having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 215 deaths were reported, among which 8 preceded the reference period," states GCS.In Romania, the highest number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic - 40,018 - was registered on February 1.