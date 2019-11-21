2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: In my mandate, protocol villas dedicated to the president will be open for orphan children

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman Viorica Dancila has told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament on Thursday, that during her tenure as President, if she wins the presidential elections, the protocol villas dedicated to the president would be integrated in a programme for the orphan children of Romania.

She added that she wouldn't use the prerogatives of pardon except for persons "truly worthy of compassion" and those accused of serious offenses or convicted for acts of corruption wouldn't benefit "in any way" from presidential clemency.Viorica Dancila also stated that she would quarterly organise, as well as any time necessary, meetings of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) and, in case of a crisis, she would convene the CSAT in "maximum 24 hours." Moreover, if she becomes president, Dancila added that she would organise quarterly meetings with Romania's citizens."In the area of foreign affairs, defence and national security, in which the president has clear attributions and prerogative, I have a clearly defined vision and I have three firm objectives which I will work for personally every day of this mandate. (...) The objectives which I will personally work for are: the accession to Schengen, the accession to Eurozone, visas for the United States of America. (...) Romania needs a security strategy which should be complementary with the defence one. As President of Romania, within no more than six months since the investiture, I pledge to come before Parliament with a national defence strategy of the country adapted to the legitimate needs and expectations of the Romanian citizens everywhere. The three major objectives which I will pursue in the foreign affairs area are: strengthening the Strategic Partnership with the U.S.A., consolidating Romania's profile within NATO and the EU, increasing Romania's profile in the extended region of the Black Sea in view of ensuring regional security and strengthening the regional cooperation formats," the PSD candidate running for president stated.