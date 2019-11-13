2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I regret we could not end PSD phase faster

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday evening, in a press conference, that he regrets "the PSD [Social Democratic Party] phase" could not be ended faster during his mandate, adding that in the respective period Romania "lost countless opportunities."

"I regret we could not end the PSD phase faster, because Romania, with the PSD in power, lost countless opportunities, also internationally, opportunities at European level, but also important economic opportunities, which were missed because of the way in which the PSD has acted and governed. There have been complicated years for Romania and I think at this point I can say that I have succeeded in these years, although the PSD has been in power, as I have described, I have managed to keep Romania on the clear Euro-Atlantic line, I have avoided deep crises in Romania and I honestly wish I had the opportunity to work with a government in the service of Romanians, to take Romania forward," said the head of state, asked about the regrets he has regarding his mandate.

On the other hand, he said he did everything a president could do, under constitutional conditions.

"I think that now, in the end, I can say that in the context in which the political events of the last five years have taken place, but especially in the last three years, I have done everything a president could do under constitutional conditions," Klaus Iohannis pointed out.