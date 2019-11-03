2019PresidentialElection/PSD's Dancila says not entering runoff voting is out of the question

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate running for president and dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday that, for her, the version of not entering the runoff voting doesn't exist, adding that "she is the only contestant of Klaus Werner Iohannis," while the other candidates are his "disciplined soldiers" because they followed his orders "when he told them to vote for the censure motion."

"Not entering the runoff voting doesn't exist. It's out of the question because I am the only contestant of Klaus Werner Iohannis, because, I've seen that the others followed candidate Iohannis's orders when he told them to vote for the censure motion. The ones who follow orders cannot be contestants, perhaps, only disciplined soldiers," Dancila responded, when asked by the press if she is going to resign from the PSD chairperson office in case she doesn't enter the second-round of presidential elections.Moreover, she was also asked how confident she is of entering the runoff voting. "I am confident in the support of the Romanian people and, as long as you believe in people, you also believe in your possibilities," Dancila stated.