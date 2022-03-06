27 military students from Ukraine to continue to study at Breaza Military College

A group of 27 refugee students from a military high school in Ukraine will continue their studies at the "Dimitrie Cantemir" Military College in Breaza, the Ministry of National Defence reported on Sunday.

According to the same source, the 27 students (15 boys and 12 girls) who arrived in Romania accompanied by a teacher and an officer from the Ukrainian Army arrived in Breaza on Saturday, being greeted with flowers, sweets and martisoare (a traditional Romanian brooch offered on March 1), Agerpres.ro informs.

"The students, who come from several parts of the neighbouring country, including Donbas, will continue their studies, in online format, with teachers from Ukraine. For this purpose, they have their own laptops and wifi equipment," the Ministry of National Defence said.

The group from Ukraine entered Romania on Thursday, March 3, through the Isaccea border crossing point. They were initially accommodated in the boarding school of the "Brad Segal" High School in Tulcea, from where they were brought to Breaza. On the road, they were accompanied by a military police crew.

"Thus, the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Interior (through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, which requested assistance from Ukrainian students) continue to participate in the national effort to manage the flow of refugees from the neighbouring country, severely affected by the initiation of war by the Russian Federation," the same source also shows.