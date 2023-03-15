3M-ROBOR rate falls to 6.88pct p.a.

The 3-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR), against which the cost of RON-denominated adjustable-interest consumer loans is calculated, fell on Wednesday to 6.88% per annum, from 6.90% per annum in the previous meeting, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In early 2022, the 3M-ROBOR rate was 3.02% per annum, having risen to 7.56% per annum.

The 6-month ROBOR rate, against which interest on RON-denominated adjustable-rate mortgage loans is calculated, dropped to 7.22%, from 7.23% previously, and the 12-month ROBOR to 7.58%, from 7.60 % per year.

Regarding the IRCC benchmark index for consumer loans, a quarterly benchmark index on the interbank money market calculated as an arithmetic mean of the daily values recorded during all business days of a quarter, it was 5.71% per annum as against the Q3 2022 values, up from the previous quarter's 4.06%.