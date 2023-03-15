 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

3M-ROBOR rate falls to 6.88pct p.a.

cancan.ro
robor

The 3-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR), against which the cost of RON-denominated adjustable-interest consumer loans is calculated, fell on Wednesday to 6.88% per annum, from 6.90% per annum in the previous meeting, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In early 2022, the 3M-ROBOR rate was 3.02% per annum, having risen to 7.56% per annum.

The 6-month ROBOR rate, against which interest on RON-denominated adjustable-rate mortgage loans is calculated, dropped to 7.22%, from 7.23% previously, and the 12-month ROBOR to 7.58%, from 7.60 % per year.

Regarding the IRCC benchmark index for consumer loans, a quarterly benchmark index on the interbank money market calculated as an arithmetic mean of the daily values recorded during all business days of a quarter, it was 5.71% per annum as against the Q3 2022 values, up from the previous quarter's 4.06%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.