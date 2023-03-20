425 people get the Covid shot in the past week

As many as 425 people received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the week of March 13 - 19, the National Public Health Institute's National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases informs. Of these, 330 people were given Pfizer's Omicron vaccine adapted to the new coronavirus variants, which has been rolled out in Romania since November 28, 2022.

As many as 16,920,384 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020. 8,130,508 persons received the complete vaccination scheme, and 2,667,174 were given the third dose.

As many as 20,102 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the rollout of the vaccination campaign - 2,247 local and 17,854 systemic side effects. AGERPRES