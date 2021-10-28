48 fines of 23,000 lei levied for violations of COVID-19 safety rules in Bucharest

On Wednesday, the Bucharest Police levied 48 fines worth 23,000 lei in all and issued warnings following checks at shopping centres, on public transport, as well as on the premises of business operators and public markets, for violations of COVID-19 safety rules, agerpres reports.

"On October 27, the Bucharest General Police Directorate (DGPMB), with support from the General Directorate of the Bucharest Gendarmerie, continued its informative and preventive actions related to the observance of the provisions of Law 55 of 2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to DGPMB.

During the verifications, over 270 people were identified and advised after being asked to produce the green certificate (QR verification) allowing access to certain places.According to the Bucharest Police, similar actions will continue in the coming days.