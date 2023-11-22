500 students from all over the world study at Transylvania University

As many as 500 international students, from 84 countries around the world, are studying, in the academic year 2023-2024, at Transylvania University in Brasov.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday by the higher education institution, another 90 young people are added to them, who, in the first semester, chose UNITBV as a destination for study mobility within the Erasmus+ program, agerpres reports.

The institution attracts high-achieving young people from outside the European area to study, through the Transylvania Academica Scholarship program, which it finances in full, some of the scholarship holders choosing to continue their doctoral studies also at UNITBV.

They form, over time, a group of "ambassadors" who contribute to increasing its visibility at an international level."In recent years, Transylvania University of Brasov understood that internationalization represents a strategic tool for increasing the quality of academic processes, as well as visibility, gradually implementing a strategy to develop its international dimension. The results did not take long to appear: only in the last 4 years, the number of international students increased by over 50%. One of the significant ways of international promotion was intensifying collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with Romanian diplomatic missions abroad, for developing joint education, research or technical assistance, for promoting the Romanian language, culture and civilization," the press release reads.The most recent recognition of the efforts of Transylvania University in Brasov in the direction of internationalization is the entry as a full member of the UNITA alliance of European universities, together with 9 other prestigious universities from Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Romania, the management of the University of Brasov added.