5.2 earthquake jolts south-western Gorj County on Monday

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred on Monday at 16:58 local time in south-western Gorj County, the Earth Physics National Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.

The epicenter was 15 kilometers deep and was located some 290 km northwest of Bucharest, 102 km southwest of Sibiu, 107 km northwest of Craiova and 137 km west of Pitesti. The tremor was felt in the counties of Timis, Arad, Sibiu, Dolj, but also in Serbia and Bulgaria.

20 minutes later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale was recorded.AGERPRES