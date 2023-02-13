 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

5.2 earthquake jolts south-western Gorj County on Monday

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred on Monday at 16:58 local time in south-western Gorj County, the Earth Physics National Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.

The epicenter was 15 kilometers deep and was located some 290 km northwest of Bucharest, 102 km southwest of Sibiu, 107 km northwest of Craiova and 137 km west of Pitesti. The tremor was felt in the counties of Timis, Arad, Sibiu, Dolj, but also in Serbia and Bulgaria.

20 minutes later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale was recorded.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.