53-year-old woman becomes COVID-19 victim number 115 in Romania

coronavirus covid-19 covid

A 53-year-old woman of Caras-Severin County, confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus on March 26 and admitted to the County Hospital of Resita, died on Thursday, becoming the 115th COVID-19 victim in Romania, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force.

The woman had been admitted to the County Hospital of Resita on March 25th.

According to GCS, she had come into contact with her daughter, who returned home from a trip to Dubai.

The deceased woman had not been known to have chronic illnesses.

