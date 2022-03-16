55 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova, sent to Chisinau

A 55-tonne donation of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Moldova have reached, on Wednesday, Chisinau, announces the Department for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova (DRRM).

According to a DRRM release, it is the second batch of aid that reaches the Republic of Moldova, after the first batch weighing 17 tons was sent two weeks ago.

The convoy is accompanied by DRRM State Secretary, Adrian Dupu, and the General Secretary of the Department, Nicolae Ivaschescu.

"DRRM has been actively involved in collecting and transporting humanitarian aid in order to come to the support of refugees and to ease the burden of the Republic of Moldova in this crisis. The 55 tonnes of food and non-food products are added to the 17 tonnes donated by Romania, two weeks ago," the quoted source mentions.