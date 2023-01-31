84 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Jan.23-29

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the January 23 - 29 week, Romania reported 84 cases of of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, including 24 variants of concern and 59 variants of interest.

Among the 59 variants of interest, there were 11 BA.2.75 sub-variant instances confirmed, 47 BQ.1 and one XBB 1.5, told Agerpres.

To date, 88 cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant have been confirmed, as well as 237 BQ.1 sub-variant cases, seven XBB sub-variant and four XBB 1.5 sub-variant cases.

As of January 29, 9,928 Omicron cases were confirmed in Romania, with the BA.2 sub-variant detected in 3,028 (30%) cases.

In the January 23-29 week, no BA.4 sub-variant was detected, but 10 instances of the BA.5 sub-variant. The BA.5 sub-variant has so far been detected in 3,462 cases (35%).

As of January 29, 18,597 sequencings were officially reported.

The 102 sequencings last week were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino (48) and the Matei Bals National Institute (36).