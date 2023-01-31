 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

84 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Jan.23-29

aa.com.tr
covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the January 23 - 29 week, Romania reported 84 cases of of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, including 24 variants of concern and 59 variants of interest.

Among the 59 variants of interest, there were 11 BA.2.75 sub-variant instances confirmed, 47 BQ.1 and one XBB 1.5, told Agerpres.

To date, 88 cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant have been confirmed, as well as 237 BQ.1 sub-variant cases, seven XBB sub-variant and four XBB 1.5 sub-variant cases.

As of January 29, 9,928 Omicron cases were confirmed in Romania, with the BA.2 sub-variant detected in 3,028 (30%) cases.

In the January 23-29 week, no BA.4 sub-variant was detected, but 10 instances of the BA.5 sub-variant. The BA.5 sub-variant has so far been detected in 3,462 cases (35%).

As of January 29, 18,597 sequencings were officially reported.

The 102 sequencings last week were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino (48) and the Matei Bals National Institute (36).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.