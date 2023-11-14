 
     
86 Romanian citizens, family members, evacuated from Gaza Strip, touched down in Romania

A group of 86 Romanian citizens and family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip touched down in Romania on Tuesday morning on board a special flight operated by TAROM National Company, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The 86 Romanian citizens and family members arrived on the territory of the Arab Republic of Egypt through the Rafah border point on Saturday, being later taken over by representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Egypt. A mobile team of the ministry's Crisis Cell then accompanied them to Cairo, where they were embarked from to Romania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues the dialogue with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities in order to facilitate the evacuation of other Romanian citizens and family members in the Gaza Strip, depending on developments on the ground and the agreement of the parties involved.

So far, 220 Romanian citizens and their family members have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

AGERPRES

