A new earthquake in Gorj county, with a magnitude of 4.2

A new moderate earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2, occurred on Tuesday, at 5:24 p.m., in Oltenia, southwestern Gorj county, at a depth of 15 kilometers, according to data from the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred 106 km southwest of Sibiu, 106 km northwest of Craiova, 140 km west of Pitesti, 164 km southeast of Timisoara, 182 km south of Cluj-Napoca, 182 km southeast of Arad and 200 km west of Brasov.

It is the fifth earthquake produced in Oltenia on Tuesday, after the significant one, with a magnitude of 5.7, which occurred at 15:16 local time. On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in the same area, at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.

Tuesday's earthquake was followed, so far, by five aftershocks, with magnitudes between 2.8 and 4.2 on the Richter scale.AGERPRES