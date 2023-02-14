 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

A new earthquake in Gorj county, with a magnitude of 4.2

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

A new moderate earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2, occurred on Tuesday, at 5:24 p.m., in Oltenia, southwestern Gorj county, at a depth of 15 kilometers, according to data from the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred 106 km southwest of Sibiu, 106 km northwest of Craiova, 140 km west of Pitesti, 164 km southeast of Timisoara, 182 km south of Cluj-Napoca, 182 km southeast of Arad and 200 km west of Brasov.

It is the fifth earthquake produced in Oltenia on Tuesday, after the significant one, with a magnitude of 5.7, which occurred at 15:16 local time. On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in the same area, at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.

Tuesday's earthquake was followed, so far, by five aftershocks, with magnitudes between 2.8 and 4.2 on the Richter scale.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.