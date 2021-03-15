Academy: There is no document to attest Brancusi's desire to donate workshop to Romanian state

The "systematic" and "competent" research of the Brancusi archive at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris revealed that there is no written document and no statement attesting to the artist's desire or intention to donate his workshop to the Romanian state, the Romanian Academy informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"Constantin Brancusi's birthday, February 19, has become a national day, a good occasion to pay homage to the Romanian sculptor, recognized worldwide as a pioneer of new paths in modern art. It is our duty to draw attention when, on such occasions, but not only, the public space is invaded by statements that seriously falsify Brancusi's biography and mislead the public opinion, one of which is the statement according to which Brancusi wished to donate to the Romanian state his workshop with all its content, which donation was supposedly rejected by the Romanian Academy," reads a note of Arts, Architecture and Audiovisual Section of the Academy.

According to the same source, the minutes of the meeting of the Section of Language, Literature and Art of the Romanian Academy of March 7, 1951, invoked by those who claim, "without any documentary basis," the existence of a donation offer, records, in fact, the development of a regular meeting, which begins with the presentation of the activity report for the previous month and continues with a discussion about the work of Paciurea and Brancusi, seen in the distinction that was made in the era between realism and formalism.

