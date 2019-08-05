Acting IntMin Fifor: I asked every police chief-inspector to present a rigurous activity report

Interim Minister of Interior Mihai Fifor on Monday announced he asked police chief-inspectors to make a "rigorous" assessment of activity."I asked each police chief inspector that, within a week, maximum, to make a rigorous report of the activity of the Inspectorate, structure by structure, which report will be later analyzed at central level," Fifor wrote on Facebook.
He specified that, on Monday morning, he had a video-conference with the chiefs of inspectorates all over the country to review the operative situation and the priorities of the week. According to Fifor, these types of weekly meetings will be held regularly from now on.
The Ministry added that the operations started last week in human trafficking continue and the first results are already beginning to appear.
"I also established precise objectives for the MAI [Ministry of Interior] structures for the beginning of the school year. Each pupil must feel safe and this topic will remain a priority of the Romanian Police," informed Mihai Fifor.