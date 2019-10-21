Acting minister Cuc says considering suing dismissed airline CEO for 'misleading judicial bodies'

In a Facebook post on Monday, interim Transport Minister Razvan Cuc, says that he is considering filing a criminal complaint against former interim general manager of the TAROM national airlines Madalina Mezei for the criminal offence of "misleading judicial bodies".

"After consulting with my lawyers, in the light of the fake public disclosures of the said Madalina Mezei, and also based on her assertions to the judicial bodies, I am considering the legal possibility of filing a criminal complaint for the criminal offence of misleading judicial bodies, provided for in Article 268 of the Criminal Code," writes Cuc.Cuc asks Mezei to cease "dragging bodies of the Romanian state in these statements.""I am publicly asking Mrs. Mezei to refrain from mentioning either the Ministry of Transport or the TAROM company her rhetoric that serves the purpose of campaigning. I can understand Mrs Mezei's devotion to political leanings other than mine, but I am urging her to cease dragging bodies of the Romanian state in her statements. As for my alleged 'messing' with her 'career and profession,' I want to remind Mrs Mezei that I provided her many opportunities to assert herself as TAROM's general manager, but the disastrous results speak for themselves. Nepotism, vested interests and total lack of managerial involvement are already issues of public notoriety regarding her. From now on, citizen Razvan Cuc will approach this matter by referring it to the relevant state bodies," says Cuc.In addition, he gives assurances that he never ordered or demanded any measure that would affect the security or interests of the Romanian citizens.Madalina Mezei, former general manager of TAROM, said on Monday that Cuc, "crossed a line" when he considered "that he can mess with the career and profession of a person.""I believe in family, career and TAROM. TAROM is my second family. Mr Cuc crossed a line when he considered that he can mess with a person's career and profession. My professional plan is to deliver a long-term strategy for TAROM, and I trusted Mr Cuc to build something like that together," said Mezei upon leaving the main offices of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).Mezei on Monday showed up at DNA to testify as a witness, in a file opened by the anti-corruption prosecutors, after she publicly accused Razvan Cuc that on the day of the censure motion debate he allegedly asked her to ground flights to prevent more lawmakers from showing up.