Acting PM Citu: Not to quarantine Bucharest, considering introducing green certificate for all economic activities

Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu said that at the current moment quarantining the Capital is not under consideration and highlighted that the authorities have other measures in mind to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2, pointing out that he had a discussion with the interim health minister aimed at requiring the green certificate for any economic activity.

He was asked at the Victoria Governmental Palace whether the authorities were planning on quarantining the Capital, due to the high COVID-19 notification rate.

"No, at the current moment, not. We are not taking this measure. You saw that last year, as well, there had been this discussion about quarantining Bucharest and it didn't work, nonetheless we are considering other measures meant to prevent the spreading of the virus. One thing we discussed with Mr Health Minister was that of mandating or requiring the green certificate for all activities we have in Romania, for any activity we get in contact with other people, to have this green certificate for economic activities. If we still desire to have an open economy, I believe it is a measure that would help a lot. We haven't discussed yet about reducing the open hours during the weekend, this hasn't been discussed, but we are looking at all the measures. I think that using the green certificate for any economic activity is an important step and we are considering this," Citu said after the Government meeting on Thursday.

The acting PM pointed out he wants the measure on the green certificate introduced as soon as possible and enforced in hypermarkets as well, Agerpres informs.