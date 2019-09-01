AEP: Central Electoral Bureau has been set up for presidential elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that on Sunday, September 1, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has been set up for this year's presidential elections.

According to the minutes completed on this occasion, judges Adina-Georgeta Nicolae, Nina-Ecaterina Grigoras, Elisabeta Rosu, Adrian Remus Ghiculescu and Simona Cirnaru were invested as members of the BEC.Adina-Georgeta Nicolae, judge with Civil Section I of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) was elected as President of the BEC. At the same time, Nina-Ecaterina Grigoras, judge with the same section of the ICCJ was elected as deputy of the BEC president.Also, the representatives of the parliamentary parties appointed in the BEC are Lavrin-Ioan Covaci (Social Democratic Party, PSD), Cristian Ene (National Liberal Party,PNL), Mihai Alexandru Badea (Save Romania Union, USR), Daniela Calin (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ALDE), Dorel-Constantin Onaca (People's Movement Party, PMP) and Dora-Emese Szilagyi (the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, UDMR).Also part of the BEC are the President of the AEP - Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, as well as the Vice-Presidents of the AEP - Marian Muhulet and Zsombor Vajda.