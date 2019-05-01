AFIR: 44 irrigation infrastructure investment projects, worth 12 million euros, finalized under PNDR 2020

A number of 44 irrigation infrastructure investment projects, worth a total of 12 million euros, were finalized until now through the National Rural Development Programme (PNDR) 2014-2020, which provides 100 percent non-reimbursable financial aid, out of the total eligible expenses, according to data sent by the Rural Investments Financing Agency (AFIR).

For the 2014-2020 financial framework, the irrigation sector is financed under measure 4.3 "Support for investments in infrastructure related to development, modernisation or adaptation of agriculture and forestry" - irrigation infrastructure component, with 200 million euros having been allotted for this sector, for the 2019 annual session.The state aid is 100 percent non-reimbursable, out of the total eligible expenses, and it won't exceed 1,000,000 euros per project for the irrigation systems related to the pressure setting stations (SPP).As many as 294 applications for financing were submitted so far under measure 4.3, worth more than 294 million euros. "237 of them were worth 196 million euros. The value of the payments already done exceeds 89 million euros. Moreover, there were 44 projects finalized, worth a total of 12 million euros," specified the AFIR representatives.The beneficiaries eligible to receive financial aid under measure 4.3 - Organizations of the Irrigation Water Users (OUAI), who are owners or users of agricultural lands according to the in force legislation.