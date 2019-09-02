After catcalled at Jurilovca, PM Dancila says civilised politics entails respect

Civilised politics is aimed at projects and done respectfully, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at Jurilocva, Tulcea County, on Sunday, in response to being catcalled while attending a local festival of Lippovan borsch.

"People have different political options and we know that politics has strongly left its mark on us lately. It is their opinion. I told all the party members, all the Social Democrats that it is not appropriate to catcall or to speak ill. I think that civilised politics is done with projects and respectfully because respect begets respect," said Dancila.Asked by journalists about her Monday's agenda, Dancila announced that she would meet with PSD representatives from the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, as well as MPs of the minorities."I will also meet with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). I have not yet started a discussion," said Dancila.Referring to a social media post by national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu suggesting her not to try to attract ALDE representatives for PSD, Dancila said: "There is freedom of expression. Everyone can believe what he or she wants. We will see the result."Dancila visited the festival of Lippovan borsch at Jurilovca on Sunday evening and praised the commune's mayor for the initiative."I want to congratulate the mayor for this initiative. I know that it is a second edition and is successful. I am close to this area, I really like the fish borsch, the customs of this area and I think it is not just me to like such events. I see that here are citizens from all around the country," said Dancila.On her visit to Jurilovca, Dancila also took pictures with some people who congratulated and encouraged her.The celebration of the Lippovan borsch began on Saturday, with recitals of folklore ensembles from Tulcea County and with the recitals by Georgiana Maria Chirita and Lidia Buble. On Sunday, the ensembles from Tulcea County were joined the ones from Constanta, on the mini-port stages, with Valentin Sanfira, Radu Captari and Andra performing.The local town hall announced that it is preparing more than 30,000 servings of fish borsch and that for three such festivals the local administration has managed to raise 210,000 euros.