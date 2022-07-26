AGERPRES - ANSA collaboration protocol signed in Bucharest; Italian Ambassador: Instrument bringing value to bilateral relations

AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency and ANSA (Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata) signed on Tuesday a collaboration protocol, the main purpose of this being the exchange of news between the two agencies.

The document was signed by the director general of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, and by the CEO and general manager of ANSA, Stefano de Alessandri, in a ceremony held at the Italian Embassy in Bucharest.

"In recent years, the key words in journalism have been: verified news, how to combat disinformation and fake news. I think this is the beginning of a good and long collaboration between AGERPRES and ANSA, because we need each other. Each news agency develops every year or in a certain period a new technological infrastructure and, by helping each other, we can create better platforms for our readers and for our users," said the director general of the AGERPRES National News Agency, Claudia Nicolae, Agerpres.ro informs.

ANSA official, Stefano de Alessandri, emphasized the importance of signing this collaboration protocol, which, as he stated, "will substantially improve" bilateral cooperation.

"We have been working with AGERPRES for a long time. At the agency level, we are not in competition, but share the same values, the same problems and the same experience. It is very important to sign such an agreement, which will substantially improve our cooperation. Through this agreement, mainly, we do two things: we distribute our news, which will improve knowledge about Italy in Romania and about Romania in Italy, and secondly, this agreement aims to improve commercial relations between the two countries, developing projects together. (... ) It is a first step for expanding our cooperation," stated Stefano de Alessandri.

The Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, showed that the document signed between the two news agencies can contribute to combating disinformation and erroneous information.

"This agreement signed between ANSA and AGERPRES is an important instrument that adds value to the already excellent bilateral relations between Italy and Romania, it is an instrument that can better reflect the vibrant and dynamic reality of the strategic partnership between the two countries regarding the development of political dialogue, strong economic cooperation, investments and better knowledge about social trends and cultural activities," said the Italian diplomat, during the ceremony.

The Romanian Ambassador to Italy, Gabriela Dancau, was also present at the event, via video conference, who highlighted the importance of strong mass media.

She specified that, in the current context, the mass media must fight against misinformation. "And I believe that this goal will be reached by signing this agreement today," said the Romanian ambassador to Italy.

The collaboration protocol provides for the exchange of news between the two news agencies, which allows each party "to enrich its own information services with news from abroad provided by the other party, without any possibility of creating competing or similar products". Also, according to the protocol, the two signatories "can develop from time to time projects to support Italian companies and institutions in communication in Romania, and Romanian companies and institutions in communication in Italy".