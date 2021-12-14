Agriculture Minister calling on flexibility from European Commission to submit Strategic Plans by March

Minister of Agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu called on the Agriculture and Fisheries Council for flexibility from the European Commission regarding the submission of Strategic Plans, namely by March 1, 2022, as delays in adopting the legal basis will affect the preparation of the new programming period, and farmers will not be able to get acquainted in time with the new rules of the CAP, informs the relevant ministry.

Chesnoiu participated, on 12 and 13 December 2021, in Brussels, in the meeting of the Council of the European Union (Agriculture and Fisheries). The agenda of the meeting included issues related to Fisheries, namely the 2022 Council Regulation establishing the fishing opportunities in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and the Council Regulation establishing the 2020 fishing opportunities in Union and non-Union waters.

"During the Council's work, in reference to the deadline for submitting the National Strategic Plan with the European Commission, Minister Adrian Chesnoiu requested flexibility from the European Commission on the submission of Strategic Plans, namely by March 1, 2022. The Minister explained that delays in adopting the legal basis will affect the preparation of the new programming period and farmers will not be able to familiarize themselves in a timely manner with the new rules of the CAP and the new requirements for their management, in order to make an informed decision on the application of eco-schemes, for example. We specify that the deadline announced for submission was December 31, 2021," the cited release informs.

Romania stressed the need to strengthen the position of farmers in the food supply chain, with the aim of strengthening bargaining power and establishing a fair balance. According to the bill, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is the competent authority for monitoring unfair trade practices in the food chain and reporting them to the European Commission, and the Competition Council is the enforcement authority.

"An interinstitutional evaluation of the effectiveness of measures to combat unfair commercial practices will, of course, also allow for the exchange of good practice and experience between Member States, highlighting cooperation between national authorities for the enforcement of the directive. The implementation of the Directive must prove the protection of those who really need it, especially the smallest suppliers and avoid the transfer to the primary producers of the costs caused by the abuses of the medium operators," said Chesnoiu.

AGERPRES