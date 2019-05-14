 
     
AgriFish Council discuss new delivery model within Common Agricultural Policy (AgriMin Daea)

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Petre Daea

The main topic tackled at the meeting on Tuesday of Council of the European Union (the Agriculture and Fisheries) will be a new delivery model within the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Agriculture and regional Development Minister Petre Daea stated on Tuesday in Brussels, according to Agerpres.

Upon arriving at the meeting, Minister Daea stated "We will discuss with the colleagues of the ministries of EU member state about a clean planet for all."

Agriculture and regional Development Minister Petre Daea chairs the workings of the Council of the European Union (Agriculture and Fisheries) meeting, which takes place on 14 May 2019 in Brussels. The main topics included on the Council agenda aims the CAP reform package, the Regulation on the CAP strategic plans - an exchange of views on the new delivery model.

"Within the Council, there will take place presentations by Commission and exchange of views on the following issues: a clean planet for all, strategic long-term vision for a climate neutral economy approached - an approach fin terms of the agricultural aspects, agricultural issues related to trade, the Declaration on a smart and sustainable digital future for the European agriculture and European rural areas," the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced.

