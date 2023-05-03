AgriMin Daea meets his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about EC decision on imports from Ukraine

The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, informed on Wednesday his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski, about the provisions of the decision of the European Commission dated May 2, 2023, which establishes exceptional and temporary preventive measures regarding on imports of a limited number of products from Ukraine, measures targeting wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds.

"Minister Petre Daea had today, May 3, 2023, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, a new working meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski. The first meeting between the two counterparts took place in Bucharest on April 21, 2023. As agreed in the previous discussions, the exchange of information between the two parties contributes to a correct record of data on the transit of grain from Ukraine to the territory of our country. At the same time, the two counterparts agreed on weekly communications regarding the quantities of output products in transit from Ukraine, so that Romania has complete and accurate data. Minister Petre Daea informed Mikola Solski about the provisions of the European Commission's decision of May 2, 2023, which establishes exceptional and temporary preventive measures regarding the imports of a number limited by products from Ukraine. The measures target wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, originating in Ukraine", reads a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), sent to AGERPRES.

Therefore, the Romanian Customs Authority currently only authorizes customs transit procedures for the mentioned products to another member state outside the five or to third countries or territories. The new regulations apply in all member states until June 5, 2023.

For its part, sanitary veterinary authority ANSVSA will continue the verification actions and, together with the other responsible institutions, will collaborate to identify new measures aimed at making the transport of goods more efficient.

During this period, wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds originating in Ukraine can continue to circulate freely in all member states of the European Union, with the exception of the five in the front line: Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Products can continue to circulate or transit through these five Member States by means of a common customs transit procedure or reach a country or territory outside the EU.

In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have pledged to lift their unilateral measures on wheat, corn, rape and sunflower seeds and any other products originating from Ukraine.

While responding to the concerns of farmers in those Member States neighboring Ukraine, the measures underpin the EU's firm commitment to support Ukraine and preserve its grain export capabilities, which are essential to feed the world and maintain food prices low, in the face of the huge difficulties caused by the unprovoked Russian aggression, the press release states.

These measures are part of the overall support package that the Commission is proposing and will be complemented by financial support for farmers in the five Member States and additional measures to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain exports through solidarity channels to other Member States EU and third countries.

The Commission is prepared to re-impose preventive measures after the expiry of the current Regulation on autonomous trade measures on 5 June 2023, as long as the exceptional situation continues.