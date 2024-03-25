AGERPRES National News Agency is organizing on Wednesday, on the occasion of its 135th anniversary, the conference titled "AGERPRES 135: The AI era, innovations and digital challenges in contemporary journalism", in partnership with Carol I Central University Library of Bucharest (BCU).

The conference will be complemented by a photo exhibition with images from the most important events AGERPRES has broadcast, archival photos with real historical value.With the support of Romfilatelia, a philatelic product dedicated to the anniversary of AGERPRES will also be presented.The conference will take place in the hall of the Carol I Central University Library of Bucharest, starting at 10.00 am.At 11.30, the photo exhibition and the presentation of the philatelic product are scheduled to take place in the foyer of the BCU hall.The conference will be opened by AGERPRES National News Agency director general Claudia Nicolae.Keynote speakers in the event will be the BCU director general, Professor PhD Mireille Radoi, co-organizer, Prince Radu, US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, Italian Ambassador to Romania, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, Israeli Ambassador, Reuven Azar, Father Costel Burlacu - eparchial vicar in the Archdiocese of Bucharest, director of Romfilatelia Cristina Popescu, secretary general of the European News Agencies Alliance (EANA), Alexandru Ion Giboi, president-director general of Romanian National Television Corporation (SRTv), Dan Turturica, president-director general of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company (SRR), Razvan-Ioan Dinca, vice-president of the Academy of Romanian Scientists, Professor Doina Banciu, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences, Professor Romina Surugiu, Dean of the of the College of Communication and Public Relations, National University of Political Studies and Public Administration, Professor Alina Bargaoanu, director of the National Directorate for Cyber Security, Dan Cimpean.