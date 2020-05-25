 
     
Air France to resume, as of June 3, flights on Bucharest - Paris route

Air France will resume flights from Bucharest to Paris as of June 3, after a break of approximately two months, and initially, the route will be operated once a week, and from June 22 it will be operated daily, informs the air operator.

"Air France is announcing the resumption of flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Bucharest Henri Coanda Airport starting June 3, 2020, after a break of approximately 2 months. The flights are operated under extensive hygiene conditions throughout the check-in process, boarding, flight and disembarkation," reads a press release of the company sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

According to the flight schedule, initially, the route will be operated once a week, then increasing gradually to 3 and 5 flights per week, respectively, and starting with June 22 the route will be operated daily. The flight schedule may change depending on the decisions of the authorities, the needs of passengers in Romania and the degree of flight occupancy.

"The abrupt cessation of flights, the closure of borders and the imposition of unprecedented social distancing measures have forced the entire aviation industry to adapt to a completely different operating environment. We are glad that after about two months of flight interruption we can resume flight frequencies to our hub in Paris. We had two months in which we rethought the operation of the flights, especially the sanitation part, so we can say that the flights are operated in maximum safety for the passengers," said Alexandru Dobrescu, Air France Country Manager KLM Romania and Bulgaria.

