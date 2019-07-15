ALDE's Vosganian: PSD-ALDE electorate validates Tariceanu as presidential candidate; PSD hopefully notices

Spokesman for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Varujan Vosganian said on Monday that the electorate of the ruling coalition, which also comprises the Social Democratic Party (PSD) as the major partner ,"validates" ALDE's Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as the coalition's candidate in the presidential election.

After a meeting of the ALDE Central Political Bureau said the convention was about Tariceanu's bid for presidential election, with a "large majority" having expressed their desire for Tariceanu to be ALDE's candidate for the Romanian presidency.

"I can tell you, without singling out one opinion poll, that they are converging to indicate Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as the only opponent standing a real chance of defeating the current president Klaus Iohannis. So the electorate of the PSD-ALDE coalition is validating Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as a candidate of this coalition. I hope that our PSD colleagues, by virtue of our agreements, will notice this desire of the electorate (...) We have not exhausted all our internal procedures yet. By the end of the month we will have a procedure to validate the candidacy of Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, this time only on behalf of ALDE, but with the explicit recommendation that our colleagues in PSD should notice that, so that Calin Popescu-Tariceanu may be the candidate of the entire coalition," Vosganian said.