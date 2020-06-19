ALDE urges gov't to ask EU for approval to use the European funds as collateral for loans

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has urged the government to get the European Union's approval to use EU money "as collateral for loans," warning that otherwise "it will be too late" for Romanians who will lose their jobs.

"Klaus Werner Iohannis came out at the press conference after the European Council summit. He told us in full confidence that they agree to disagree. We say once again to the government: get the approval from the European Union to use the EU money to as collateral for loans! Otherwise, when this money comes, if it comes, it will be much too late for the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who will lose their jobs! Let's take our fate into our own hands! Have cardboard liberals Orban and Iohannis forgotten about the motto 'through ourselves' ?!," reads an ALDE message posted on the political party's Facebook page on Friday.

Iohannis said on Friday that he wants a considerably larger amount for Romania in the next budget of the European Union and favourable implementation conditions for the country, announcing that a European Council summit will be held most likely in mid-July.

He added that after the summit of the council, the member states' leaders agreed to discuss the multiannual budget and the recovery fund, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic all in one.