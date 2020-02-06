ALDE's Tariceanu: Solution of early election, inappropriate, while time savings, insignificant

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday, following the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that the solution of the early elections seems inappropriate, because it would have negative consequences in political and economic terms, and the time gained over the elections at due date would be insignificant.

"The Constitution sets out some steps that are extremely difficult and time consuming. The path to early elections means about four months, leading to a series of adverse consequences. The Romanian constitution is not one to facilitate the recourse to the early elections solution, quite the opposite. (...) The consequences incurred by the course of the procedure for early elections create, during this whole period, a huge legislative, economic blockade. (...) I therefore told the president that we think this solution is inappropriate, especially because the time savings are insignificant. The early elections could be organized about three to four months before the due date elections," said Tariceanu.President Klaus Iohannis invited, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the chairs of the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister, after the Orban Government was dismissed by censure motion.

