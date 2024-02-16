Aleksei Navalny remains a symbol of fight for freedom (reactions of Romanian politicians)

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu, reacting on Friday to the death of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, said that he will remain a symbol of the fight for freedom and democracy.

"Shocked by Alexei Navalny's death. There should be no doubt about responsibility of Putin's regime. Navalny remains a symbol for the fight for freedom, liberty and democracy. Deepest condolences to his family. Romania stands united with those who strive for justice and freedom against autocracy," the Romanian chief diplomat wrote on X (formerly Twitter), agerpres reports.

MEP and former European Commissioner Dacian Ciolos also took to social media to deplore the death of the jailed Russian opponent."The death of Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny shows that in a dictatorial society the system can kill you without anyone being held accountable for the crime. May God rest Navalny in peace, the one who had the strength to stand up to Putin to the very end. The supporters of Putinist rhetoric in Romania, Simion and Sosoaca, should at least have the decency to stop using the words 'freedom' and 'democracy' in the propaganda they spread in a country that found its way to the West with the price of blood," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Friday.In his turn, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Dan Barna said that "Aleksei Navalny was murdered because he opposed Putin's tyranny.""This is yet another moment when the Kremlin dictator shows his contempt for people, democracy and any idea of freedom. The free world must stay united to defeat this criminal. Now more than ever it is important to support Ukraine, because dictators like Putin don't understand 'democracy' other than by physically taking out those who dare think differently than their official propaganda," Barna wrote on X.