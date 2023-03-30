Alex-Florin Florenta becomes Romania's new PG, Marius-Ionut Voineag - new anti-corruption head

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decisions appointing Alex-Florin Florenta to Prosecutor General with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, and Marius-Ionut Voineag to chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

Both are appointed for a 3-year term.

On March 23, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu announced having submitted to President Iohannis his proposals regarding the appointment of Alex-Florin Florenta as Prosecutor General and of Marius Ionut Voineag as DNA chief prosecutor, after they got the greenlight from the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM).

As regards the candidate for the position of chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism Alina Albu, who received a negative opinion from the CSM, the Justice Minister said he is organizing a new interview with her. AGERPRES