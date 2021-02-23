Alin Burcea (ANAT): Egypt, star of Tourism Fair

Egypt as a tourist destination was the star of the online Tourism Fair due to its prices, Alin Burcea, vice-president of the National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT), told AGERPRES, stating that most reservations were made for the next period and less for the summer, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Romanians want to go where it is possible, mainly. I can say that everyone has gone crazy with Egypt, it was the star of the fair. The biggest sales for Egypt were made from Thursday to Sunday. But, in general, we are talking about upcoming departures, because people do not know what will happen in the summer. The summer holidays are not doing that well, it has nothing to do with 2019, and everything starts from the unknown, related to the epidemiological situation. There are many departures for Egypt. We made almost 400 reservations from Friday to Sunday and we reached somewhere around 2,700. And we set out to have somewhere around 10,000 reservations for Egypt this year," said Alin Burcea.

The idea of an online tourism fair dates a while back, the ANAT representative declaring himself satisfied with the organization.

Alin Burcea stated that a travel protocol would be signed between Romania and Greece, which would establish the rules for traveling.

Turkey is also due to clarify certain issues regarding travel conditions in the coming period.

Regarding the number of tourists who would go on vacation in 2021, Burcea said that there is a certain increase compared to last year.