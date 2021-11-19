Almost 40,000 European orders for Dacia's all-electric Spring model

European orders for the all-electric city car Dacia Spring hit almost 40,000 in just eight months since the model's market rollout, the Mioveni-based car manufacturer said in a release on Friday, agerpres reports.

Of this total, 7,500 orders came from Romania.

Over 16,000 orders were placed during the pre-order campaign that ran between March and June 2021 in Romania, France, Italy, Germany or Spain, with customers taking possession of their cars starting this October."Public interest in Dacia's first electric model remained constant even after the end of the initial campaign, with a monthly average of more than 5,000 European orders registered since July. With a range of up to 305 km according to the WLTP City cycle, Dacia Spring proves to be a mobility vehicle fit for the general public - most Europeans who currently use a personal car, regardless of the type of engine, travel an average of just 30 km per day. Spring has been on an offensive, as most European customers who bought the model were at their first purchase of a Dacia car (in France, for instance, 8 out of 10 Spring customers have never owned a Dacia vehicle in the past)," the company said in its release.Founded in 1966, Dacia is Romania's top car manufacturer, the leader of the local car market and the most important exporter, with a significant contribution to the country's GDP and a structuring effect on the national economy through its extensive network of suppliers.A part of Renault Group since 1999, Dacia is present in 44 countries on four continents, offering robust vehicles, reliable vehicles adapted to the needs and lifestyles of a wide range of customers.