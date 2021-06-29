 
     
Ambassador of Italy, decorated by President Iohannis

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis decorated the ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Marco Giungi, with the Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Commodore.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state awarded the Italian ambassador this distinction as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution he had to the consolidation and development of the Romanian-Italian bilateral relations".

On Monday, President Iohannis signed the decree decorating the Italian ambassador.

Also on Monday, the head of state signed the decoration decree of Colonel Gheorghita Alexandru Aurel.

Thus, "on the occasion of the 190th anniversary of the establishment of the first modern military music, for its outstanding activity, high professionalism and meritorious results in promoting Romanian military cultural values and the image of the Romanian Army", President Klaus Iohannis conferred the Order "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Knight, Category B - "Music", to Colonel Gheorghita Alexandru Aurel, Inspector General in the General Inspectorate of Military Music (Ministry of National Defense).

