stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ana Bogdan and Monica Niculescu to play in the WTA tournament in Taipei

Ana Bogdan 2

Romanian tennis players Ana Bogdan and Monica Niculescu are on the main board of the WTA tournament in Taipei (Taiwan), equipped with total prizes worth 226,750 US dollars, to kick off on Monday.

Ana Bogdan (25, WTA's 103), who on Monday will enter the top 100 for the first time, will play first against Chinese Shuai Peng (32, WTA's 27), the main seed of the competition.

Monica Niculescu (30, WTA's 85) will meet Tunisian Ons Jabeur (23, WTA's 97), in the first round.

The Taipei tournament has reached its 2nd edition, with the first having been won by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.