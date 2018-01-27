Ana Bogdan and Monica Niculescu to play in the WTA tournament in Taipei

Romanian tennis players Ana Bogdan and Monica Niculescu are on the main board of the WTA tournament in Taipei (Taiwan), equipped with total prizes worth 226,750 US dollars, to kick off on Monday.

Ana Bogdan (25, WTA's 103), who on Monday will enter the top 100 for the first time, will play first against Chinese Shuai Peng (32, WTA's 27), the main seed of the competition.

Monica Niculescu (30, WTA's 85) will meet Tunisian Ons Jabeur (23, WTA's 97), in the first round.

The Taipei tournament has reached its 2nd edition, with the first having been won by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.