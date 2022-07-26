Ana Bogdan qualifies for the round of 16 of tournament in Warsaw

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, equipped with total prizes of 251,750 US dollars, after she defeated, on Monday, Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz, seed no. 7, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Ana Bogdan (29 years old, WTA's 108) defeated her opponent in two hours of playing (1 h 58 min).

Ana Bogdan won a cheque of 3,800 US dollars and 30 WTA points, for reaching this far in the competition, and in the round of 16 she will meet a representative of the Czech Republic, Katerina Siniakova, who defeated, 6-2, 6- 4, her compatriot Jesika Maleckova.

The Romanian player defeated Siniakova last year in the first round of qualifications in Madrid, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Ana Bogdan is also going to compete in the doubles event, where she will have Kristina Mladenovic (France) as her partner, their opponents in the first round being the main favourites, Anna Bondar (Hungary)/Kimberley Zimmermann (Belgium). AGERPRES