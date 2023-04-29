Andreea Vieru, the Romanian 'ambassador' of tango in Buenos Aires: Tango's my life

The Bucharest-born artist Andreea Vieru has been singing and dancing tango, with passion, on the stages of the capital of Argentina for more than six years now, her repertoire also including Romanian tangos.

"Since I am so far away and no one does this in Buenos Aires, I felt a bit like an ambassador for Romania here. By chance I discovered that I like and suit a certain repertoire, with Romanian music that is so rich," Andreea Vieru for whom tango was "love at first sight", tells AGERPRES.

In the stage light of Cafe Tortoni, the oldest cafe in Buenos Aires, a tourist attraction and a kind of Casa Capsa of Bucharest, but where tango performances are organized, Andreea Vieru tells that she started dancing tango in 2009, in the capital of Romania, and a year later she began to sing tango music. Her source of inspiration was the movie Tango Lesson.

"In 2009 I started dancing and in 2010 I started singing. I started singing because I made friends with other tango dancers who played the piano, the guitar, the harmonica and I said let's do something nice for the fellow dancers and make tango music. Then the group grew more and more, we started having more concerts. It's called Sonido 13. Then I decided it was time to come to Buenos Aires and see how far I could go to end up with this passion, because it kept growing and almost my whole life was organized around this passion, both dancing and music. I started teaching shortly after I started dancing because I really liked it and I did this all day. I participated in various shows and dance moments. I was an instructor at the Tangent Tango School and part of the team of tango dancers in the theater show Un Tango Mas at the Odeon Theatre," she recounts.

She arrived on January 1, 2017 in Buenos Aires, where she now lives, works, sings and dances. She had as teachers heavy names of Argentine tango, such as Lidia Borda whom Rolling Stone described as "the best tango singer today".

Andreea tells with pathos about the Romanian tango from the 1930s - 1940s. The melody closest to her soul is the Romanian tango Ilona, which she has not yet sung in Buenos Aires, only in Romania. In the capital of Argentina, the country where tango was born, she sang Zaraza, of which she adds that it is a tango that few people know that it is actually Argentine, its text version being much different in Romania.

Last year she released her first album, Donde Iras, Illusion, at the Globo Theater in Buenos Aires, and for the future she is preparing two other new projects.

"I would like to present this year 'milongas' so that the world can dance and I have another parallel project which is a smaller one, but a little different, with a slightly more modern approach and which is called Quarteto Vieru (Vieru Quartet) - voice, guitar, bandoneon and double bass with musicians from Argentina. The big difference is that we don't have scores. They have scores to have harmony, a benchmark, but the idea is to do something in the moment, just like the tango danced at milongas. In the classes you learn some steps and in the milonga you improvise. That's all the charm. It's like when you dance the same song for the tenth time, but tonight I had a glass of wine, or tonight I just met someone whom I like, or tonight I just broke up with someone or the best friend from the end of the earth came and I'm happy," she says.

"For me tango means balance, connection with other people, a new, unique language. It means my life," the artist emphasizes.