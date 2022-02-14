Annual inflation rate climbs to 8.35pct in January

The annual inflation rate rose to 8.35pct in January 2022, from 8.19pct in December, given that prices of non-food goods rose by 10.18pct, the price for foodstuffs rose by 7.24pct, and those for services by 5.66pct, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"Consumer prices in January 2022, compared to December 2021, increased by 1.5pct. The annual inflation rate in January 2022 compared to January 2021 is 8.4pct. The average rate of consumer prices in the recent 12 months (January 2022 - February 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (January 2021 - February 2020) is 5.5pct," reads the INS press release.

The BNR (National Bank of Romania) forecasts inflation at 11.2pct at the end of the second quarter of 2022, 10.2pct at the end of the third quarter of this year and 9.6pct at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Quarterly Inflation Report published at the end of last week, Agerpres informs.