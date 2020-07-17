Another 17 deaths of persons infected with novel coronavirus take death toll to 1,988

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 17 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours in Romania, thus taking the death toll countrywide to 1,988 people.

"From 16.07.2020 (10.00) to 17.07.2020 (10.00) there were 17 deaths (11 men and 6 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, in hospitals in Arges, Botosani, Buzau, Galati, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Vrancea, Ilfov counties to which Bucharest City adds," the GCS release says.

Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the age category 50-59 years, 7 - in the age category 60-69 years and 5 deaths in the age category 70-79 years.

The GCS shows that 16 deaths are of patients who have had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one death.