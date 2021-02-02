Another patient who was hospitalized at the "Matei Bals" Institute in the ward affected by Friday's fire died, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"The Health Ministry was informed, this morning, about a death among the patients who were in Ward V of the 'Matei Bals' National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the January 29 fire," the quoted source said.

According to the ministry, it is about a 70-year-old patient, transferred after the fire to the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital and who was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.

"The patient was in a serious condition, being intubated, had comorbidities and was diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this situation, the forensic investigation will establish the causes of death," the Health Ministry said.