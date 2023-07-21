Another two Romanian crews through to the finals of U23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv

Another two Romanian crews qualified for the finals of the U23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria) on Friday.

The duo of Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca won the second repechage in the women's double sculls event (07:06.47) and will compete in Final A.

The men's 8+1 crew of Constantin Emanuele Sterea, Gheorghe Scripcaru, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara, Andrei Hemen, Costi-Daniel Neagoe, Ionut Pavel, Gheorghe Morar, Alexandru Gherasim and Maria-Antonia Iancu will also compete in the Final A, after finishing second in the repechage (05:42.83).

The women's quad made up of Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Alexandra Ungureanu, Cristina Druga and Patricia Cires qualified for Final A on Wednesday.

Sebastian Timis and Eduard Angel Moldovan will compete in Final B of the men's pair after placing fifth in the second semifinal on Friday (07:03.37).

The women's 8+1 crew of Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Elena-Diana Suta, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Florentina Buburuzan, Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vilceanu, Larisa-Andreea Bogdan, Valentina Amalia Azoitei, Andreea Petras and Irina Lucia Andreea Despa only came in 5th in the repechage (06:37.87) and was eliminated.

Dragos Valentin Peia will compete in Final C of the men's single sculls event after winning the first C/D semifinal (07:29.87).

At the 2022 U23 World Championships in Varese (Italy) Romania won three medals: gold in the women's double sculls through Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca, silver in the women's quadruple sculls through Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Cristina Druga, Alexandra Ungureanu and Patricia Cires, and bronze in the men's pair, through Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamtu. AGERPRES