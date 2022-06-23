Anti-corruption prosecutors seek to lift AgriMin's immunity over influence-peddling case

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) sent the Chamber of Deputies a request to lift the immunity of a current minister and MP at the time of the offense, as part of a criminal investigation into abuse of office.

Judicial sources on Thursday told AGERPRES that the subject of the request is Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu.According to a DNA release, the anti-corruption agency's request to prosecute the respective official is grounded on reasonable suspicions that, between February 9 and April 11, the minister has allegedly persuaded a subordinate who at that time was sitting on several examination committees to provide to a trusted confidant of the minister a part of the subjects designed for the written tests intended for the candidates in four contests for the positions of: first class counselor, head of service, deputy executive director, and several positions of County Directorate executive director.The respective subjects were later slipped to four "handpicked" candidates, of whom however only three passed the written and oral tests, DNA said."Following the direct intervention of the minister, the members of the exam commission were compelled to pass one candidate, despite an insufficient score. This influence peddling act resulted in the appointment of the respective person as head of service, a position in which they collected so far 33,782 RON in salary," the anti-corruption prosecutors said. AGERPRES