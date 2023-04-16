APRIL 16 IN HISTORY

Orthodox holiday: Holy Easter (Resurrection of the Lord)

1864 - Law for the judicial organisation is issued

1879 - Birth of writer Gala Galaction (pen name of Grigore Pisculescu), honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 8 March 1961)

1896 - Birth of poet Tristan Tzara (d. 24 December 1963)

1902 - Death of doctor Nicolae Kalinderu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 6 December 1835)

1916 - Death of writer Nicolae Gane, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 1 February 1838)

1927 - Birth of scenographer Ion Oroveanu (d. 30 Aug. 2014)

1928 - Birth of historian Radu Ciuceanu, founding director of the National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism

1935 - Death of prose writer Panait Istrati (Gherasim Istrate) (b. 10 August 1884)

1935 - Birth of composer Nicolae Brandus

1936 - Birth of poet and literary critic Gheorghe Grigurcu

1938 - Birth of actor Constantin Baltaretu (d. 9 March 1985)

1954 - Execution of jurist, historian and communist politician Lucretiu Patrascanu (b. 4 November 1900)

1975 - Death of screenwriter, writer and publicist Octav Pancu-Iasi (b. 14 April 1929)

1998 - Romania-Bulgaria-Turkey trilateral summit, with the presidents of the three countries meeting to discuss ways to improve cooperation on the combat of organized crime and security in the Balkans

2004 - President Ion Iliescu receives a telegram from the US Presient George W. Bush, in which the latter thanks on behalf of the American people, for the "unhesitant support" granted by Romania and for the determination to establish peace and democracy in Iraq

2004 - Romania wins for the second consecutive time the title of Men's Gymnastics European Championship by teams, in Ljubljana, Slovenia

2018 - Death of traditional folk music singer Ionela Prodan. (b. 6 October 1947).